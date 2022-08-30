‘Significant number’ of stolen vehicles found during illegal marijuana bust near Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Numerous stolen vehicles were found after authorities served search warrants at two illegal marijuana grows near Woodburn on Friday.

Oregon State Police said the investigation began after people working in the regulated cannabis industry alerted authorities of an illegal operation. Further investigation found 57 greenhouses on two properties on South Schneider Road not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.

During the search of the two properties, investigators found 11,179 marijuana plants and a large amount of harvested marijuana. OSP said investigators also found more than two pounds of methamphetamine, 510 imported pills that were various Schedule II Controlled Substances, 15 firearms, and a homemade firearm suppressor.

One greenhouse with marijuana plants found near Woodburn. (Oregon State Police)

OSP reported a “significant number” of stolen vehicles were recovered including a tractor, two motorcycles, a side-by-side ATV, a quad ATV, a trailer full of an electrician’s equipment, a flatbed-gooseneck equipment trailer, and a small enclosed trailer taken from a McMinnville-area church.

Several people were interviewed and released. The investigation is ongoing, and OSP said potential charges will be referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

OSP’s Northwest Region Marijuana Team and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force were helped during the bust by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Woodburn Police Department, the Keizer Police Department, the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Portland Police Bureau, and the Salem Police Department.

