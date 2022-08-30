Teachers preparing for the first day of school as more hot weather arrives in Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s back-to-school day Tuesday for hundreds of kids in Oregon and Southwest Washington and it’ll be a hot start to the school year with temperatures expected to soar near 100 degrees.

Many classrooms in older buildings do not have air conditioning, so with temperatures nearing triple digits, teachers are worried about health issues as well as whether kids will be able to focus. They spent Monday trying to prepare for the hot weather.

The Portland Association of Teachers has asked the district to provide fans, air conditioning and safe, easily accessible drinking water. The association is also distributing thermometers to educators this year so that teachers can gauge the temperature and humidity in their classrooms.

Portland Association of Teachers President Angela Bonilla says, “I think the district always wants to do the right thing by their kids and families and sometimes there’s just a disconnect between what they see at the district level from their offices and what we see on the ground with our kids.”

As of late Monday, she says she had not heard back from the district about whether their request for fans and water would be addressed.

