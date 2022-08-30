Temperatures to soar back into upper 90s Tuesday for Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A heat advisory will go into effect at noon Tuesday as temperatures soar back into the upper 90s across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas.

So far, it’s a mild and dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The official high temperature at Portland International Airport was 94 degrees Monday, and will likely be warmer Tuesday.

People will notice some hazy skies through at least lunchtime Tuesday, and maybe some patchy afternoon clouds. Southerly flow in the mid levels of the atmosphere is pulling in some thin wildfire smoke. Other than that, expect a lot of sunshine and blazing hot temperatures. Highs will reach about 96-99 degrees across the Portland and Vancouver metro area.

High pressure will gradually back off between mid to late week, but it will still be pretty hot during afternoons. Highs will range between the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows across interior urban areas will only fall into the low to mid 60s. Outlying valley locations should fall into the upper 50s.

The weekend and early next week looks much more reasonable. High pressure will be just to our south southeast, and cooler low pressure will be well to the northwest. This will put us in that middle zone, keeping highs in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. At times, the area will have some morning clouds to contend with, but there will be plenty of afternoon sunshine each day.

The FOX 12 weather team says they’re not seeing any chance of significant rain over the next seven to 10 days. The dry streak has extended to 54 days at PDX, and will continue to climb.

