WCSO: Tigard man was pistol-whipped and sprayed with bear mace, before being shot through both legs

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection to a Tigard shooting that left one man hospitalized Sunday.

Deputies first responded around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of SW Oleson Road. According to WCSO, multiple residents had called to report hearing gunshots and seeing a man bleeding in the apartment complex.

Arriving responders found the man inside an apartment where he told investigators two men had broken into his apartment before spraying him in the face with bear mace, pistol-whipping him and shooting him through both legs.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives identified the two attackers as 26-year-old Levi Dakota Garey and 42-year-old Joseph Andrew Mathews.

Garey and Mathews were both taken into custody in Wilsonville on Monday, according to WCSO. Garey was charged with second-degree attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Mathews was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. Officials say additional charges are expected.

No additional information is available at this time.

