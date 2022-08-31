1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after crashing into a tree Wednesday morning in Clark County, officials say.

First responders were dispatched to NE 225th Court and NE WH Garner Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about a single car crash.

Once on scene, responders found a 2000 Toyota Echo whose driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash shows the driver left the road during a curve, striking a tree and fence. Officials say high speeds are believed to be a factor.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. The driver has not yet been identified.

