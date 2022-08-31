15-year-old missing from Cottage Grove home

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old child went missing from their Cottage Grove foster home Aug. 9, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division.

ODHS said Chloe Brinegar, who uses she/they pronouns, is believed to be in danger.

Brinegar likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver, Deschutes River Woods, La Pine, Klamath Falls and Christmas Valley, according to ODHS.

ODHS is asking that anyone who believes they’ve seen Brinegar to call 911 or local law enforcement.

Identifying information:

Date of birth: Oct. 11, 2006

Height: 5 feet, 1 inch tall

Weight: 115 pounds

Hair: Brown Eye color: Brown

Other: Chloe wears their hair cut short and often with colored extensions. They have a hoop nose piercing and a tattoo of an eye on their wrist.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office case No. 2204458

Sometimes when a child is missing, they may be in significant danger and ODHS may need to locate them to assess and support their safety. Sometimes, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one alert for the same child.

Report child or adult abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

