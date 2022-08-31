Estacada H.S. students let out of class early due to high heat

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) - Students across the area returned to the classroom this week with extreme heat forecasted from the National Weather Service, with temperatures reaching the upper 90′s.

Estacada School District released students out early by 2 hours due to the heat while others other Portland Public Schools kept a close watch on buildings with no central air conditioners.

However, many students like Aden Allen, say the heat isn’t a bother, “I mean it’s nice but like I wish it was a super long do I could see my friends and get more work done.”

The issues of kids being in the hot classrooms is something officials say is happening everywhere.

While PPS did not allow students out early, it said in a statement it was monitoring the situation and making sure classes with no AC were comfortable with the following:

School ventilation systems will operate nightly from midnight to 6:00 a.m. to circulate cool nighttime air.

All HVAC and portable HEPA units will continue to operate as programmed, adding to the regular air circulation in every learning space.

School leaders will modify school activities, where needed, to limit the impacts of heat on students and staff.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority and we will make the necessary accommodations to ensure an environment conducive to teaching and learning,” PPS said.

Both districts says they will be keeping an eye on all student activity and make adjustments as needed.

