Home damaged by fire in SE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a home in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At about 4:19 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a house fire in the 6600 block of Southeast 56th Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found a single-story house with smoke and fire coming from the interior.

FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who woke up after crews arrived.

“I woke up around 4:30 a.m. and saw all the flashing lights and looked out the windows and I could see smoke coming from the top of the house, mostly from the attic and towards the back where the firefighters were focused on,” Michele Newell said.

PF&R said the main body of the fire was found in the basement, with fire moving up the walls and into the attic space. Crews faced challenges due to a compromised floor but were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

“I just hope everyone was safe and there’s not too much damage inside with all of their belongings and their family treasures or whatever they might have inside the house,” said Newell.

A fire investigator has responded to the scene to determine the cause.

