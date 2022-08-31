Man dies after being hit by semi-truck in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after he was hit by a semi-truck driver in the East Columbia neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a crash on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at North Marine Drive at about 9:41 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The man’s name has not been released.

Police said an investigation indicates the man was trying to cross MLK Boulevard when he was hit. The driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

North MLK was closed at North Gertz Road and the southbound off-ramp from Interstate 5 to North MLK was shut down during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash and have not spoken with police is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-234212.

