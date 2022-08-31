Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday.

On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City.

This is the first instance of West Nile virus this year in Jackson County. In 2021, the virus was discovered three times in August.

As part of a routine monitoring program, the Jackson County Vector Control District collected the mosquitoes, which were then examined at the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.

Since the West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, people were recommended to take protective steps against mosquito bites. If somebody exhibits any flu-like symptoms, they should speak with their doctor.

The following steps were recommended:

· Eliminate or treat any sources of standing water around your home.

· Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

· Use repellants containing DEET, oil of lemon/eucalyptus, or Picardin. Always follow the label directions.

· Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.

· Ensure that screen doors and windows are in good condition and fit tightly.

