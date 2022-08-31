One more hot afternoon, then cooler Labor Day Weekend ahead

Hot weather continues across the region this afternoon, except at the coastline. The heat has been a bit more reasonable in the valleys; we should top out in the lower 90s early this evening.

Last night we tied a record warm low temperature once again, only bottoming out at 66 in the city. Tonight will be a bit cooler with lows down around 60 degrees…a bit more comfortable sleeping weather for those without air conditioning.

September arrives tomorrow with similar weather; a mild start then a hot afternoon. We’ll end up in the lower 90s again. This will likely be the last 90 degree day for at least a week as much cooler marine air surges inland tomorrow night. That’ll give us more cloud cover Friday morning and drop temperatures back into the 80s.

An stronger push of marine air pushes inland Friday night so we can expect at least half a day cloudy Saturday and then afternoon sunshine. We’ll spend most of the day in the 70s! Saturday will be a refreshing day after all the heat. There’s even a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle Saturday morning to start the Labor Day Weekend.

A typical early fall weather pattern is on tap for next week; some sunny days in the 80s, others in the 70s with more cloud cover. There’s no sign of a soaking rain, but sprinkles or a few showers are possible the middle of next week.

