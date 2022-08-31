Oregon State Police looking for driver in fatal I-5 hit-and-run

Police looking for driver in fatal I-5 hit-and-run the night of Aug. 29 or morning of Aug. 30.
Police looking for driver in fatal I-5 hit-and-run the night of Aug. 29 or morning of Aug. 30.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:52 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved with a Monday night or Tuesday morning hit-and-run on Interstate 5, according to the Oregon State Police.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, a litter crew working near milepost 253 reported finding the dead body of a woman on the shoulder of the road.

Investigators said 35-year-old Cassandra Sullivan of Salem had been on foot when she was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling south on I-5.

Detectives believe the vehicle is one of the following Subaru models:

  • 2012-2016 Impreza
  • 2013-2017 Cross Trek
  • 2014-2018 Forrester

The vehicle color is described as “crystal white pearl,” and the front right will be damaged.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact OSP Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776. Reference case number SP22-229957

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County
American Dollars
Oregon economic forecaster says economy could be cooling
21-year-old Peter Strugari
Portland Police ask for help finding missing, possibly injured 21-year-old