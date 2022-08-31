Oregon State Police looking for driver in fatal I-5 hit-and-run

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved with a Monday night or Tuesday morning hit-and-run on Interstate 5, according to the Oregon State Police.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, a litter crew working near milepost 253 reported finding the dead body of a woman on the shoulder of the road.

Investigators said 35-year-old Cassandra Sullivan of Salem had been on foot when she was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling south on I-5.

Detectives believe the vehicle is one of the following Subaru models:

2012-2016 Impreza

2013-2017 Cross Trek

2014-2018 Forrester

The vehicle color is described as “crystal white pearl,” and the front right will be damaged.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact OSP Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776. Reference case number SP22-229957

