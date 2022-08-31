People working to stay cool at the Oregon State Fair as temperatures rise

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - As the temperatures stand in the 90′s, people are still heading out the door to the Oregon State Fair. In fact, the fair folks have come up with a few different ways to keep you cool.

The First-Aid workers at the fair tell FOX 12 they average about 30 to 40 people who need assistance because of the heat.

To help people keep cool, they have misters, cooling centers with AC and water fountains.

“We came here a little bit early right when they open because we knew it was going to be a little bit cooler and we kind of dressed in all tank tops and shorts and stuff so just to stay cool,” says visitor, Danny Chin.

First-Aid workers are also available throughout the fair to help those who may experience, fatigue, heat cramps or even heat stroke.

“We’re taking it nice and slow and not in any hurry and I think that helps,” says visitor, Angel Alderman. “We spent a lot of time with the animals indoors. Just water and they’re selling water for just two dollars.”

Speaking of animals, they’re being kept cool too, with plenty of water and fans. Officials say, they look at the weather in advance, to help prep the animals.

“That’s why we hang the shade. The shade cloth always goes up, plenty of water available to them at any given point that they need it.,” says Jodie Rametes, Agriculture Programs Manager.

They even brought in extra shade for the animals, something that’s new this year. Just in case, an animal needs, help, they have people ready to help.

“We have a vet on staff who will come through and if the exhibitor has a problem with her animal he will come through and if he deems it necessary, we will let that animal go home,” says Rametes.

Health experts here say the number one way to keep cool at the fair, is to stay hydrated! If you do plan on coming to the fair in the heat, just a reminder, you’re not allowed to bring in liquids. But, you can bring in a personal water bottle to fill up inside.

