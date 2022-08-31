Portland church broken into and vandalized, pastor says.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A local church is covered in graffiti after they say someone smashed a stained-glass window and waltzed inside.

“They smashed handmade mugs with names of church members on them, smashed apples, just created a total mess,” says the pastor of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

The church’s pastor tells us a custodian came in around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and found things written on the walls and broken glass.

The pastor says she has no idea why the church was targeted.

“There were just a few messages explicitly denying the existence of God or using expletives in relation to God. So perhaps this is someone who has been hurt by the church.”

The pastor says nothing was actually taken from the church and they forgive the person responsible.

If you know who could be involved or have any information to share, please contact the Portland police.

