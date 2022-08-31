Portland Police ask for help finding missing, possibly injured 21-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man believed to be on the autism spectrum and possibly injured.

Peter Stugari went missing after a fire in his home on the 6600 Block of Southeast 56th Avenue Wednesday morning. The tenant of the house was out of town but their 21-year-old son was not traveling with them.

Stugari is believed to be on the autism spectrum and to have other mental health challenges. There was extensive damage to the home, including in Stugari’s room. Portland Fire and the Portland Police Bureau are worried that Strugari could have been injured in the fire and does not have access to needed medication. He may be confused and unable to care for his injuries or condition.

Strugari is 6′4″ and weighs 240 lbs.

If you know where Peter Strugari is, or if you see him, please call 911 or email Missing Person’s Detective Kristina Coffey at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov .

