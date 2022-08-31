Report: efforts lead to more than 1600 people finding permanent housing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new report was released Wednesday morning showing regional efforts to address houselessness has led to more than 1600 people finding permanent housing.

Voters approved the Metro Supportive Housing Fund back in May of 2020. It’s an effort to address chronic homelessness in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties. The program launched in July of last year.

In its first year, the review found the initiative helped more than 9000 people get eviction protection services and created more than 500 new year-round shelter beds. Metro also said the program helped 159 people find jobs.

