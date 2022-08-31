Ridgefield teachers union votes to authorize strike

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Teachers and staff voted overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call for a strike if an agreement on a new contract can’t be reached with the Ridgefield School District.

The earliest the strike could happen would be a week from Wednesday, Aug. 31. The first day of school for students in the Ridgefield School District is Wednesday, and both sides are still meeting, so school will happen as planned.

Four years ago, teachers in Ridgefield, as well as many other districts in southwest Washington, went on strike and won significant wage increases after state legislators allocated more money for public education.

Now, even though the teachers union is considering another strike this year, the union told FOX 12 that teachers are looking forward to welcoming their students back to class. The school district told FOX 12 that it is looking forward to continuing to negotiate with the teachers union for fair wages while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

The current contract expires at midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The teachers union said it’s ready to bargain immediately, but the school district has said it will not meet to bargain until Sept. 7.

The Ridgefield Education Association represents the more than 200 certificated staff and teachers of the Ridgefield School District.

