A scorcher; Portland hits 100 for the 5th time this summer as August wraps up

What a scorcher today! At the last moment (6pm) Portland International Airport made it to 100 degrees.

Notice Portland is slightly hotter than surrounding cities. But Scappoose and Troutdale (also official metro stations) did make it to 99. 100 degree temperatures reached through the Gorge too. Dodson, Bonneville, and east to The Dalles hit the century mark. The official Hood River station is up in the lower valley...a bit cooler than at river level. It’s also surprising that PDX made it to 100 with very light easterly (offshore) flow that never surfaced within the metro area.

This is the 5th time we hit 100 in Portland this summer. That has only happened 3 other times, most recently last year

Today is also the LATEST 100 degree reading since 1998. Hitting 100 at PDX is quite rare after mid-August. Back in 2016 we had two back to back days on the 19th and 20th. We haven’t seen a 100 degree day after August 20th since 1988

Yes, Portland DOES see more 100 degree days than in the past. Although up until these past two years the trend wasn’t as clear over the last 50 years. Yes, 100 degree temperatures were VERY rare from the 1800s through the 1920s. But then from the 1970s to 2020 they became more common, but seemed to have “leveled out”. But now in just these first two years of the 2020s we’ve picked up 10 days at/above 100.

This really puts the icing on the cake for the month of August. For many of us, this is the warmest/hottest August and/or month on record. That includes: Portland, Astoria, & Redmond. Salem will probably end up as #2 warmest month on record; those records go back to the late 1800s! It’s the 4th hottest month in Pendleton. Regardless of exact placement...it’s been a blazing hot August inland from the beaches

Alright, that’s a lot of numbers. What’s ahead? A slight cooldown the rest of this workweek, then mainly 80s for Labor Day weekend. A strong ridge of hot high pressure is centered just to our east

The ridge slips just slightly east tomorrow and Thursday, giving us just some slight marine air cooling. On Friday, an upper-level system slides by, “denting” the hot ridge. That COULD give us significant morning clouds either day and highs well down into the 80s.

Then the ridge pops up behind that system again for the big holiday weekend. Sunday’s forecast of 500mb heights shows hottest air is east of us, but it’s still warmer than normal

Finally, sometime early-mid next week the ridge should flatten a bit, pushing temperatures down to more normal values...70s or lower 80s

Still, this is generally a dry pattern. In fact as of today, the 56 consecutive days without measurable rain is the 4th longest streak on record in Portland.

Summary

Tomorrow will not be as extreme as today...closer to 90 degrees in Portland metro area

Temperatures remain above normal through the first few days of September

There’s no sign of a soaking rain, or even cool/showery weather, in the next 10 days

That’s it for now, try to stay comfortable with a very warm night ahead!

Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen

