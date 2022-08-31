SW Redmond brush fire forces residents to begin evacuating.

REDMOND Ore. (KPTV) – A fire in the southwest area of Redmond has some residents under Level 3 evacuations Wednesday.

The announcement came just after 4 p.m. with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office saying the evacuation notice is in effect for people living north of SW Obsidian Avenue and south of Hwy 126 and west of SW Helmholtz and east of SW 58th Street

Level 3 evacuations mean “Go Now,” according to Deschutes County’s classification guide.

A Level 1 evacuation, meaning be ready to go, is currently in place for the area west of SW Helmholtz, south of SW Obsidian Avenue and east of SW 55th Place following the COI ditch south to SW Helmholtz to SW Wickiup Avenue.

The Highland Baptist Church has been set up as a temporary evacuation point for affected residents.

