Two more hot afternoons, then a slight cool down

After a scorcher of a day on Tuesday, a wind reversal is expected to temper the heat today. It’ll still turn out to be a mostly sunny and hot day inland, but the days ahead won’t be nearly as hot as yesterday. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s and low 70s across our western valleys, with mostly clear skies above. The marine layer is draped over the coast with areas of drizzle developing. Expect to see a few patchy clouds inland this morning, followed by hazy sunshine the remainder of the day. Thin wildfire smoke should punch east of the Cascades by this evening. Highs will end up in the low 90s from Portland to Salem. Our weather will basically repeat on Thursday. We’ll probably see a bit more in the way of morning clouds, but plenty of afternoon sunshine should drive those temperatures back into the low 90s.

High pressure will back off a bit as we wrap up the workweek. This should bring a gradual cool down between Friday and Saturday. Highs will range between the mid to upper 80s Friday, and low to mid 80s Saturday. Onshore flow will be stronger early Saturday, which is why we’ll probably see widespread A.M. clouds and cooler afternoon temps. Sunday will be sunnier & warmer as high pressure nudges its way back to the north.

I’m not seeing much of a change in the pattern as we head into early next week. Highs should remain in the 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s and upper 50s. Our dry streak has extended to 56 days at PDX, with no sign of ending in the next week.

Stay cool out there!

