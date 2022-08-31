Washington State University study says wildlife crossings could save millions of dollars

PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - A new report from Washington State University shows wildlife crossings are not only keeping people safe on the roads, they’re also saving them millions of dollars.

Wildlife crossings help animals travel without having to venture onto roads. There are 22 wildlife bridges and underpasses in the state of Washington. They cost anywhere from half a million dollars to over $6 million to build. According to researchers at WSU, they’re well worth the money.

The study looked at crash data from the Washington State Department of Transportation from 2011 to 2020. Researchers compared car crashes involving wildlife before and after the structures were built. It also used data from areas in the state without wildlife crossings.

During the timeframe, there were more than 1,600 crashes involving wildlife every year. About 10% left a person hurt and there were even a few deaths.

The study says there were one to three fewer crashes involving wildlife per mile each year, within 10 miles of each wildlife crossing, and each crossing saved people anywhere from $235,000 to $443,000 annually.

The study is believed to be the first of its kind in Washington state, though it did rely on official reports to the state. Those are only required when damage to a car costs a thousand dollars or more, that’s why analysts say future research could look at insurance claims and that would likely reveal even more data.

There are wildlife crossings in central Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation’s website says researchers are still working to determine where more crossings should be placed, especially in those locations where wildlife migration patterns intersect with Oregon highways.

