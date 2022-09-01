10th annual Overdose Memorial held in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is making sure the lives lost to drug overdoses in our area are remembered on International Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day.

The organization called Outside In held its 10th annual Overdose Memorial in Downtown Portland. On Wednesday night, the group created and displayed hundreds of purple hearts each containing a person’s name who died from an overdose. The display is between Southwest Salmon Street and Main Street.

Organizer Haven Wheelock says she made 118 hearts just for the tentative deaths in Multnomah County alone in 2021.

“When I got the number from the county as a tentative number, it was shocking to know it had doubled in just two years,” Wheelock says. “It’s really a scary situation were in and I hope folks can come out and learn about OD and get some naloxone if they need it and prevent future losses.”

Wheelock says for the past couple of years she’s had to host memorials from a distance because of COVID and she’s thankful to be able to gather with her peers in person again.

