Air pollution advisory issued for Portland metro through Thursday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for the greater Portland metro area Wednesday for ozone pollution.

According to the DEQ, when the weather is hot, clear and calm, sunlight reacts with pollution from vehicles and chemicals from paints to produce ozone and haze.

Experts said they expect pollution levels to rise through Wednesday and peak Thursday night. People with heart disease or respiratory conditions as well as children and older adults should limit outdoor activity during this time.

To help keep pollution levels as low as possible, the DEQ encouraged people to do the following:

Use public transit or carpool to limit driving.

Limit engine idling.

Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

People can check air quality and advisories on the DEQ’s Air Quality Index website.

