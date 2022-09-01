Art in The Pearl returns to celebrate more than 100 artists this weekend

Art in the Pearl Fine Arts & Crafts Festival returns for another year to the North Park blocks in downtown Portland!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Over a hundred artists who were selected to show off their work with the Rose City will be in attendance at the festival. This free, family friendly events starts Saturday and runs through Labor Day.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with one of the organizers behind the event to find out what art lovers can expect from this year’s festival.

Learn more about the event like hours and other information head to their website.

