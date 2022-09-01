City of Portland approves additional $4 million in private security funding

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland will allocate an additional $4 million for private security. This sizeable bump in spending will be used to protect city employees from threats of violence as well as city property from theft and vandalism.

City security manager Manny Guerra says the city is increasingly finding itself the victim of all sorts of unlawful activity.

Portland plans to utilize both armed and unarmed security officers to protect employees and its nearly one million square feet of office and retail space.

Portland has a current contract for private security with Universal Protection Service valued at more than $10 million. Today’s $4 million will be added on top of that. The five-year contract started in 2019 and ends in 2024.

