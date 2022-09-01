Eastbound I-84 closed between Baker City and Ontario due to wildfire

ONTARIO, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are in Eastern Oregon due to a wildfire.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the wildfire is happening between mileposts 356-367. The eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed from Exit 304 in Baker City and Exit 374 in Ontario.

The westbound lanes of the interstate remain open at this time.

I-84 EB lanes are closed between Exit 304 in #BakerCity and Exit 374 in #OntarioOR due to #wildfire between MP 356-367. The WB freeway remains open at this time. Use https://t.co/SsqxkwGpZQ for updates. #EasternOregon pic.twitter.com/5AbGyqNRHQ — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) September 1, 2022

There’s no word on how the wildfire started or how big it is.

