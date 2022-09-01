Eastbound I-84 closed between Baker City and Ontario due to wildfire

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the wildfire is happening between mileposts 356-367.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the wildfire is happening between mileposts 356-367.(Oregon Department of Transportation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are in Eastern Oregon due to a wildfire.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the wildfire is happening between mileposts 356-367. The eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed from Exit 304 in Baker City and Exit 374 in Ontario.

The westbound lanes of the interstate remain open at this time.

There’s no word on how the wildfire started or how big it is.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update the story when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eugene Police Department.
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th birthday
Special Olympics Oregon is ready to compete again
Special Olympics Oregon is ready to compete again
'Pixieland': Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
‘Pixieland’: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary