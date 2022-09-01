Family of Oregon woman whose body was found in landfill say suspect ‘took the easy way out’

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - In August, the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, was found in a landfill days after being reported missing. Police say she was killed by her former partner and thrown in a dumpster in Aloha. The suspect in this case, is now dead, leaving her family without answers

Kaylee Birdzell’s family says she checked in with them almost every day. So, her mother Lori, and sister, Ashley, felt it was unusual when they didn’t hear from her for a few days. They tried calling her one more time, but someone else answered the phone.

“Fabian answered her phone and that’s when we knew something wasn’t right,” says Lori. “When we spoke with him, he was so confused. ‘Oh, I haven’t seen her around town. I’m not sure.’”

Kaylee’s mother says she was trying to leave her boyfriend, Fabian Hernandez. Police say sometime after that, Hernandez killed her and put her body into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments in Aloha. On Aug. 9, Kaylee’s body was finally found in a landfill in Corvallis.

“When I made that call on Friday to file her missing person’s report, I knew she was gone. I don’t think you ever want to accept it you know,” says Ashley.

Hernandez was facing multiple charges including second-degree murder. On Aug. 17, investigators say they found him in his jail cell after he made an attempt to take his own life. He died days later in the hospital, leaving Kaylee’s family upset.

“I can’t believe you did that. I can’t believe that you basically took the easy way out, now we’ll never know,” says Lori. “Now to process it, I’m very angry.”

Her family says Kaylee was kind to everyone she met, she was a free spirit and loved animals.

“She made time for her nieces and nephews. She showed up when people needed her,” says Ashley. “I miss our fights to be honest. She was more than what she was and I don’t think a lot of people understand that she wasn’t just out there causing trouble. She was a human and she was a person.”

“I know that time will heal. Right now, it’s moment by moment,” says Lori.

“There’s good days, there’s bad days. And I think my mom and I are here to support each other as best as we can and remember the good times,” says Ashley.

The family has a GoFundMe set up for expenses.

