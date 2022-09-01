Forest Grove Fire responding to 2-alarm brush fire.

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – The Forest Grove Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm brush fire currently estimated to be five acres in size.

According to the agency, the fire is burning on Springhill Road near Sandstrom Road.

The current area burning is mostly in cut wheat fields, the Forest Grove P.D. said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

This is developing news and will be updated.

