Hillsboro police: Autistic teen reported missing has been found safe

Hillsboro Police Department HPD
Hillsboro Police Department HPD(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:05 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department says a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing early Thursday morning has been found.

Hunter Bailey is believed to have left his apartment at the Quatama Crossing Apartments, located in the 8700 block of Northeast Trailwalk Drive, at about 1 a.m. and was reported missing at 4 a.m. Police said Bailey is autistic and non-verbal.

Police said Bailey was returned home at about 6:50 a.m. after a community member called dispatch to report he had knocked on their door.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
Grady Lambert.
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
10th annual Overdose Memorial held in Downtown Portland
Robot security guard helps prevent vandalism, car break-ins at Northeast Portland hotel