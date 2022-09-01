Hillsboro police: Autistic teen reported missing has been found safe

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department says a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing early Thursday morning has been found.

Hunter Bailey is believed to have left his apartment at the Quatama Crossing Apartments, located in the 8700 block of Northeast Trailwalk Drive, at about 1 a.m. and was reported missing at 4 a.m. Police said Bailey is autistic and non-verbal.

Police said Bailey was returned home at about 6:50 a.m. after a community member called dispatch to report he had knocked on their door.

