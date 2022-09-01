Hillsboro police seek help finding missing autistic teen

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy.

Hunter Bailey is believed to have left his apartment at the Quatama Crossing Apartments, located in the 8700 block of Northeast Trailwalk Drive, at about 1 a.m. and was reported missing at 4 a.m. Police said Bailey is autistic and non-verbal.

Bailey is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short red hair. Police said he left home wearing clothes like what he is wearing in the picture provided by his family. It is believed he was not wearing shoes.

Anyone who sees Bailey or may know his whereabouts is asked to call Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.