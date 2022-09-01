One more hot day, then a cooling trend..

It’s another cloudy start to the day along the coast, with some of that marine stratus pushing inland. Patchy clouds are expected around sunrise in the metro area, but most of that should clear out before lunchtime. Our skies will become more hazy late this afternoon and evening as wildfire smoke pushes in from the south. We will also be dealing with some minor air quality issues through today (smoggy conditions across our interior valleys). Similar to Wednesday, high temps will end up in the low 90s.

Onshore flow will begin to strengthen between Friday and Saturday, bringing more of the marine layer inland during at least the morning (if not the afternoon). We’ll have a weak area of low pressure moving through the Northwest, which may kick up some showers and thunderstorms in the Cascades. If you plan on camping this holiday weekend, keep in mind there could be some lightning out there overnight and early Saturday. Friday should be our last very warm day across the metro area. We’ll see much more cloud cover on Saturday, with a gradual clearing by the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees.

Our weather pattern is starting to shift to more of an early Fall pattern. Every couple of days or so we’ll see lots of morning clouds. Each afternoon should feature either partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies. We still have plenty of warm afternoons ahead, but most days will stay below 85 degrees. Our nights are growing longer as well, so expect more lows in the 50s.

