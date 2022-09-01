Parent teaching daughter safety as Portland removes camps from school routes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A couple of weeks ago, Mayor Ted Wheeler expanded his emergency declaration to ban camping in certain areas to include walking routes to schools.

Couch Park sits between Emerson School and Metropolitan Learning Center. Despite the Mayor’s recent declaration to remove camps from the area, they just seem to keep popping back up. That has led one mother, whose daughter was just introduced to off-campus lunches, to teach her how to be aware.

“I try to teach her how to stay safe,” said Colleen Hein, mother of an eighth grader at Metropolitan Learning Center. “I’ve had to buy her pepper spray, and things like that.”

She said as a parent, safety can be tough to teach, because not all campers are bad people.

“Being able to filter what is safe, and what is not, it’s hard at her age,” Hein said. “You don’t know.”

Hein said that’s especially true when drugs are involved.

“[When] somebody is acting abnormal, or their behavior is abnormal, and you can’t discern why.”

She’s trying to teach her daughter to lead with compassion, but to be aware of her surroundings. If she goes off-campus for lunch, she said her 13-year-old is meant to be sure to go with friends. Even still, with all the camps around, her daughter is hesitant.

“She doesn’t feel very safe,” Hein said.

Hein said fencing was added around the school last year because people were coming up into the parking lot.

“That’s scary to a grown up. That’s scary for anyone.”

Teaching compassion, empathy and understanding can feel like a big ask for an eighth grader.

“Yes,” Hein said. “I would love for the camps to be gone. I would love that. [But] where do the people go? What do you do? How do you support them in their transition?”

For her 13-year-old daughter, she said it’s all about having conversations, because it’s something she’ll continue to encounter.

“[Because] the tents and the houselessness has just really exploded throughout the entire city,” Hein said.

