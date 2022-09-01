‘Pixieland’: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Some big crowds are expected on the Oregon Coast for Labor Day weekend, and visitors in Lincoln City will be able to revisit what was once a very popular family destination.

Pixieland was a very popular but short-lived amusement park that was in operation from 1969 until 1975, and it’s now the subject of a new documentary by Peter Dibble called “The Forgotten Story of Pixieland.”

The park was built by the owner of what was a popular seafood restaurant in what is now Lincoln City, and it was called the “Pixie Kitchen.” It’s estimated that the construction of Pixieland cost as much as $2 million - adjusted for inflation that would be $15 million in 2022.

Pixieland had an Old West town and lots of amusement rides, including a train that circled around the park. In fact, it had the very first log-flume ride on the West Coast even before the famous one at Knott’s Berry Farm in California.

In its short lifespan, Pixieland was a major attraction that brought thousands of visitors to the central coast of Oregon.

Pixieland (KPTV)

The president of the local Kiwanis club explained what Pixieland meant to that area:

“When Pixieland opened it was a huge deal. There wasn’t a lot of entertainment options and Pixieland was a really big entertainment option - it was a huge deal. When the park opened it was dedicated by Oregon Governor Tom McCall. It was something to behold in Oregon and the Northwest,” Geoffrey Peterson said.

Pixieland only lasted six years. The park did not turn a profit and shutdown in 1975. Still, it is remembered fondly by many in Lincoln City which even hosts a summer event called Pixie Days, a fundraiser for the local area.

This weekend, people can see the documentary for free. “The Forgotten Story of Pixieland” will be shown at the Bijou Theater in Lincoln City Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

In addition to the movie, you’ll also see some Pixieland artifacts and memorabilia.

The documentary can also be seen on YouTube, and as of Thursday morning, it already has more than 400,000 views.

