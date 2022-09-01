Police: Cab driver shot on I-205 in Portland, suspect in custody

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a cab driver was shot on Interstate 205 Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

FOX 12 learned the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. near the Northeast Glisan Street exit on I-205. The cab driver was taken to an area hospital after calling police. There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Police said they eventually found the suspect’s vehicle and took that person into custody after searching the area.

No additional details have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Special Olympics Oregon is ready to compete again
Special Olympics Oregon is ready to compete again
'Pixieland': Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
‘Pixieland’: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
Vancouver residential fire damages home
Vancouver house fire displaces family of 3
'Pixieland': Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
'Pixieland': Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary