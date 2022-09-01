Police: Cab driver shot on I-205 in Portland, suspect in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a cab driver was shot on Interstate 205 Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

FOX 12 learned the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. near the Northeast Glisan Street exit on I-205. The cab driver was taken to an area hospital after calling police. There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Police said they eventually found the suspect’s vehicle and took that person into custody after searching the area.

No additional details have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.

