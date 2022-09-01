Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department.

At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.

At the scene, employees of a nearby business told police that the man had first thrown a knife at a business employee who had been working on a customer’s vehicle parked in an alley, police said. The knife had “narrowly missed” the employee’s head and lodged in the side of the vehicle.

Police said the man then left that scene and proceeded to try and push a man from a motorized scooter, struck a woman near west 11th Avenue and Lincoln Street and then tried to take another man’s phone by force, poking him in the side with a knife. The man was not injured.

The man, identified by police as Quinn Carsten Reed of Portland, was found and arrested at 12th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Eugene a few minutes later.

Reed was booked into Lane County Jail and charged with attempted assault and robbery along with other offenses including disorderly conduct.

