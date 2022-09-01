Portland police annual report shows 40% increase in shootings from 2020 to 2021

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, the City Council met with the Portland Police Bureau to go over their annual report for 2021. Portland police say that after a difficult two years, they were hoping for a better year in 2021, but that wasn’t the case.

PPB says they have fewer units now than they did at the beginning of 2021. Their biggest issue is being short-staffed. Therefore, there has been a rise in crime. In February of 2021, they had to restructure their office. They took officers from other departments to put them into precincts.

In 2021, there were more than 1,319 confirmed shootings, a 40% increase over 2020. Homicides have increased 65% between 2020 and 2021, a 40% increase in motor vehicle theft, which is the highest ever on record in 2021. Reported person crimes have increased 7%, and property crimes by 9%, mostly stolen catalytic converters and vandalism.

PPB says they’d like to have about 365 patrol officers in total. They’ve hired 37 officers so far this year. But since July, 2020, 223 sworn officers have left since because of retirement and other reasons and they aren’t meeting the minimum staff on the streets.

But some members of the council, including Mayor Ted Wheeler, didn’t agree and say they were tired of hearing about the staffing issue and shouldn’t be an excuse.

“We have now acknowledged we have a staffing shortage let’s stop talking about that let’s talk talking about our inability to respond to crime in the community let’s stop advertising for criminals that they’re going to get away with it because I don’t believe that and I don’t want them to,” says Mayor Ted Wheeler. “Bulls**it. We got to figure out better ways to address this crisis.”

The council and PPB agree it’s a recruitment problem, rather than a funding issue. And the Chief explained why there’s been such a delay.

“We have funding for those vacancies, so it’s really just finding the right candidates we have a pretty lengthy background and many things in our process that take time,” says Chief Chuck Lovell. “I think being able to rebuild that effort back in the last year bring on new background investigators, we look at our process has been really, really helpful”

Already this year, there have been 61 homicides, 54 of them by gunfire, 887 shootings and 274 people have been injured. Chief Lovell says he’s hopeful they can hire in double digits each month moving forward.

