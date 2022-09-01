Portland taxi company details terrifying shooting of driver on I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a cab driver was shot on Interstate 205 Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. at the Northeast Glisan Street on-ramp to I-205.

Darin Campbell, who heads media and government affairs for Radio Cab, says multiple rounds were fired at the back of the cab as the driver was driving onto I-205 from the Glisan Street on-ramp. Campbell says one of those bullets lodged itself into the driver’s lower back, but the driver was able to call police and get himself to the hospital.

“He was able to get the license plate and the make of the vehicle and relay that to law enforcement and also drive himself to Providence Portland Hospital,” said Campbell.

Campbell says the driver had already gotten out of surgery by Thursday afternoon, and lost some of his stomach and colon, but will make a full recovery. Campbell says problems on the road for cab drivers have reached a boiling point in recent years.

“We had a lack of enforcement during the pandemic, traffic laws were not enforced.”

Campbell also tells FOX 12 that Radio Cab is a tight-knit company, and management and other drivers will rally behind the driver who was shot, along with his wife, who works at the company as a dispatcher.

Campbell says regardless of what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, this driver did not deserve to be attacked.

“There’s absolutely zero excuse,” said Campbell. “I don’t care if he was the worst driver in the world and he cut him off seven times, there’s no need to bring a gun into this situation.”

Radio Cab says the driver will remain in the hospital for at least the next week. Portland police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Police said they eventually found the suspect’s vehicle and took that person into custody after searching the area.

DEVELOPING: A taxi with Radio Cab arrives back at headquarters after it’s driver was shot this morning at I-205 and Glisan. A company spokesperson says the driver was hit in the back, but is going to be okay and just got out of surgery. A suspect was arrested shortly after pic.twitter.com/fuecdXm4CM — Adrian Thomas (@adrianbthomas) September 1, 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.

