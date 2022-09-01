Vancouver house fire displaces family of 3

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire in Northeast Vancouver early Thursday morning displaced a family of three, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house on Northeast 83rd Street just after 2 a.m. after the residents called 911. They discovered the fire burning in the lumber that was stacked against the back of the house. The flames went all the way into the attic and through the vents.

It took four fire trucks and 18 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

Three crews stayed on site until about 5:30 a.m. to extinguish all hotspots and save belongings. The Clark County Fire Marshall’s Office was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

VFD wants to remind people to not store combustible materials next to their homes.

