5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.

When the men arrived, they were arrested.

Police also said that multiple people they corresponded with during the investigation did immediately end the conversation when they were told they were speaking with a minor.

The following people were arrested and charged with luring a minor and sexual corruption of a child:

Chad Leonard Gruelle, 41, of Washougal

Nicholas Smith, 25, of Vancouver

John Bucher, 55, of Hillsboro

Aubrey Quinn-Ward, 25, of Portland

Michael David King, 23, of Beaverton

Detectives said they believe these people may have also been corresponding with actual children and are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

