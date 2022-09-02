Corn maze aims to inspire hope and bring people together.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Autumn is right around the corner.

As we inch closer and closer to leaving summer behind, fall festivities are starting up.

The corn maze at Bella Organic Farm has opened for use and written in the corn is an important message which Sofia Kondilis-Hashem with Bella Organic Farms, said goes hand in hand with September being suicide prevention month.

“We said, ‘Dial 988′ in the corn, because we’ve had multiple people on our team at the farm whose family members or friends have committed suicide,” Kondilis-Hashem said.

The Suicide and Crisis Hotline that rolled out the new number - 988 - in mid-July.

“So, it’s really perfect timing to get that out there,” Kondilis-Hashem said.

The goal is to inspire hope when things start becoming too much to handle for people on their own like the pandemic, wars and financial burdens.

“It would be nice to start to be able to discuss these things when you start feeling those feelings, instead of getting to the point where you can’t go back,” Kondilis-Hashem said. “So, we want to make it a conversation that you can have with your family and friends and not feel embarrassed. Feel like it’s something that’s a part of life, like going to a corn maze.”

She hopes the maze brings the community together, but of course to have some fun along the way.

“It’s 2.7 miles of trail, which usually takes people about an hour to get through,” she said.

Her kids like to race through, but she said she’s a little claustrophobic.

“So, I might not spend too much time.”

The maze is meant to challenge visitors to find their way out by solving the puzzle, but also to remind them of ways to help with hardships they may be facing as well.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.