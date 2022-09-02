Garbage truck goes over embankment, injures driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a garbage truck that slid partway down a steep slope in the area of North Willamette Boulevard and North Ida Avenue Friday morning.

At about 7:15, crews found the driver injured but conscious. The driver said they were able to jump out of the truck just as it started to go over the hillside.

Emergency personnel took the driver to the hospital and expect them to be okay.

PF&R said the truck will be removed from the embankment as soon as they can get the right tow vehicles to the scene.

Garbage truck goes over embarkment, injures driver (Portland Fire and Rescue)

