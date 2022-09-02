Hazy & hot again Friday, then weekend cooling

Today was day #4 of our late summer heatwave and temperatures have topped out right around 90 west of the Cascades. Portland hit 91 today. Humidity is relatively low, so at least it’s a bit of a “dry heat”. Overnight should be comfortable again because now that we’re in September the long nights allow us to cool off better. Most of us end up in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees by sunrise Friday.

Tomorrow will be similar, with just a few patches of morning clouds in the metro area. Expect afternoon temperatures once again in the upper 80s. The good news? A major push of marine air surges inland tomorrow evening as a weather system passes by overhead. That means widespread morning clouds and even a few spots of drizzle Saturday morning before sunshine appears later in the day. The result is also a much cooler day! We will likely only top out in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Sunshine returns Sunday through Tuesday with temperatures still a bit above normal for early September. Cooling late next week MAY be accompanied by some showers.

There’s no sign of a heatwave in the next 8-10 days, we are likely done with hot spells for the season.

