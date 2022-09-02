Highway 211 crash between motorcycle, car leaves 1 dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between a Victory motorcycle and a Kia Spectra left a man dead Thursday night on Highway 211, near milepost 4, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to find that the motorcycle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.

The motorcyclist, Levi Vargas was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead there. Troopers are investigating impairment as a contributing factor in the crash. Hwy 211 was closed for about two hours.

