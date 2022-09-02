‘It’s not fair’: Mom remembers daughter after she was hit, killed in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A bus stop on Southeast Stark Street is now a memorial for 26-year-old Ashlee McGill.

“Barely trying to make it. Taking it minute by minute, not even day by day,” her mom, Misty Nicholson, said.

Early Saturday morning, McGill was waiting for a bus home when Portland Police said two drivers were racing down Southeast Stark Street near 133rd Avenue. One of the drivers lost control, killing her instantly.

Nicholson is devastated and said drivers need to slow down.

“They don’t care whose lives they put in jeopardy, whose lives they’re taking, they take out,” she said. “Obviously, maybe after the fact they might think about it but prior to, it’s like they don’t care. It’s not fair. Ashlee didn’t deserve it. She’s a good girl, that’s my baby.”

Now, McGill is being remembered by her family as a funny, generous mom who was taken too soon. It’s clear she was loved by many, as dozens of people went to her vigil to pay their respects and share memories of her.

“She’s spunky, had a good personality, she would help anybody out. Doesn’t matter what they do to her, she’d still go help them out,” Nicholson said.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital Saturday and no arrests have been made.

If you’d like to help with funeral expenses, you can donate here.

