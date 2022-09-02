Labor Day reminder: Some restrictions in place for Oregon campers

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Labor Day weekend is often a busy one for national forests as many get in one last camping trip, and there are things Forest Service crews would like you to know before you go.

As travelers head into the Columbia River Gorge and beyond from Portland, Forest Service crews say there are supplies you should take to respond to an emergency or even prevent one.

First, weather conditions have been hot and dry, so it’s extremely important to follow use restrictions for campfires wherever you are headed.

No campfires are allowed right now in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, that includes charcoal briquettes and cooking fires, even in picnic areas that have metal fire pits. People can use petroleum fueled stoves unless you’re in a hosted site that allows campfires.

Forest Service crews also want you to make sure tow chains can’t strike asphalt, rocks or dirt as you drive and don’t drive over dry grass.

If you camp in remote areas, cell service and GPS might not work as well so take an old fashioned paper map.

Another good thing to remember if you get into trouble in a wilderness area, it can take longer for help to find you, so take plenty of water, food, shelter and first aid items with you.

For more camping tips from the US Forest Service, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.