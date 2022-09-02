Lane County deputies seek help locating missing 88-year-old woman with dementia

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered elderly woman.

Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Dorena/Cottage Grove area at around 10 a.m. on Thursday and has not yet returned. The sheriff’s office said Peschel has multiple medical issues including dementia.

The sheriff’s office said Peschel’s direction of travel is not known, but it is possible that she headed in the direction of Myrtle Point in Coos County. She was driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala with Oregon license plate 421HES.

Peschel is described as 5 feet tall, weighing about 75 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or has seen her is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, opt. 1.

