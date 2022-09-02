Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning.

North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

According to police, there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Homicide detectives and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division are leading the investigation and collecting evidence from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

