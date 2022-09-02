McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people

McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people
McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people(McMinnville Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.

Neither of them was injured and the bullets did not hit their car. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot and analyzed video footage of the shooting.

While the man and woman were talking to officers, the suspect, 22-year-old Andre B. Mushombe, drove by them. Officers stopped him and arrested him.

Mushombe is lodged at the Yamhill County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nancy Peschel, and similar but not actual vehicle she was driving.
Lane County deputies seek help locating missing 88-year-old woman with dementia
Scene photo
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing
Be Prepared with PGE: Summer Outage Kit
Be Prepared with PGE: Summer Outage Kit
Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson
Report: Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson urged Paul Riley against USWNT job