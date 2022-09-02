McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.

Neither of them was injured and the bullets did not hit their car. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot and analyzed video footage of the shooting.

While the man and woman were talking to officers, the suspect, 22-year-old Andre B. Mushombe, drove by them. Officers stopped him and arrested him.

Mushombe is lodged at the Yamhill County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

