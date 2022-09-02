Pedestrian hit, killed by freight train on tracks over Columbia Slough

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was hit and killed by a freight train in north Portland early Friday morning.

At about 6:16 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a train where the tracks cross over the Columbia Slough, just north of Columbia Boulevard. Portland Fire & Rescue said a caller reported seeing a person in the water face down. The train operator confirmed a person was hit by the train and went into the slough.

PF&R crews found the person in the water and pronounced them dead. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

