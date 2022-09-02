Police ID woman killed in SE Portland street race as ‘innocent bystander’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a woman killed during a Saturday street race, with police saying she was an innocent bystander walking in the area.

Police responded just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. Arriving officers found a vehicle had hit a tree and one person was dead outside of the vehicle, identified Thursday as 26-year-old Ashlee Diane McGill.

Investigators describe McGill as an innocent bystander, who happened to be walking in the area when one of two cars street racing lost control, hitting McGill and a tree.

The driver of the crashed car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to PPB.

Investigators added that the driver struck another car before hitting McGill and the tree. That car stayed on scene. Police did not say whether this was the other vehicle involved in the street race.

No arrests have been made at this time.

